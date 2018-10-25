Art meets champagne at the Absa Champagne festival

African art will be in focus at this year's Absa Champagne Festival.

The annual festival is one of the most popular events on the calendar for lovers of bubbles. An often sold-out affair, it is a one of a kind event in that it allows bubbly enthusiasts an opportunity to taste only French champagne from some of the country's premium houses.

This year, in celebration of the Nelson Mandela centenary, the popular event will also see African art taking centre stage, allowing some exciting and upcoming designers to showcase to some of the country's elite. But in a nod to making art collection (often deemed to be reserved for the rich) more accessible, the festival will also host a silent auction, with pieces starting at more accessible pricing.

To give you a taste of what will be on offer, below are four exciting artists who will be featured at the festival: