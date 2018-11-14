How to tell if your partner might be a sociopath

“It was a work night and I had got home around 5.30. My then boyfriend had messaged me to tell me that he was having a few drinks with friends and asked if I could fetch him at 6 o’clock. So, I got in my car again to go fetch him. He sent me his location and I headed out.

“I soon realised that I was heading into a very unsafe area. I called him and he told me that I was going the right way. When I eventually got to him, I realised he had been at a shebeen and that his friends were nowhere in sight.

“He got in the car and proceeded to yell at me for being late. When he got home, he punched a hole through the window of our flat in rage, got back in his car and disappeared for four hours. There was blood and glass all over the floor.

“He didn’t remember, or chose to forget, everything that had happened by the next morning.”