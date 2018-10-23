New local gin to taste the market

A vibrant young gin maker from a village in Limpopo will be one of 56 exhibitors that will be showcasing their liquor at the Whiskey and Spirits Live 2018 Festival at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg later this month.

The festival is a three-day event where whiskey and spirit connoisseurs will be able to taste different whiskeys and spirits from around the globe. It starts on Wednesday, October 31 to 2 November.

Sewela Mokoena, 28, is one of the first two women in South Africa to make the popular gin liquor, the other being personality Jeannie D, who will also be featuring her alcohol at the event.

"I've always loved gin and I realised I could make this a business after hosting a gin tasting event for work," Mokoena said.

The Bachelor of Arts graduate from Wits University said she decided to further her

studies by taking a distillery course at Distillique where she learned the art of making liquor such as whiskey and gin.

Mokoena said she is excited to introduce the 10000 people expected at the festival to her brand - Eleven28 Beverages.