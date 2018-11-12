For every 10 books sold in South Africa‚ six are for basic education‚ one is for tertiary education and three are general fiction or non-fiction.

This is according to a study by the South African Book Development Council (SABDC)‚ commissioned and funded by the arts and culture department and conducted by Genesis Analytics.

The study wants to help government‚ industry players and stakeholders work together to make books more available and drop their prices.

The study looked at three types of books: * Educational books - Used in primary and secondary school; * Academic books - Used in tertiary education; and * Trade books - Fiction and non-fiction books for the general market. The study found the biggest factor driving book prices is the size of print runs. The more books you print‚ the cheaper they become.

“The setup cost of a print run is high since the press needs to be calibrated (which is time-consuming and can use a large amount of paper) before use and thoroughly cleaned after use.” It can cost from R500 to R6‚000 an hour.

“The collapse of educational spending in the late 1990s led to a drastic reduction in the number of South African printers that are able to produce a complete book.”

Another factor is that locally produced paper is priced at import parity.

“This implies that the price of local paper is equal to the international price of paper‚ plus all the costs associated with importing the paper. Since the cost of importing paper ranges from 4-11%‚ local paper could be up to 11% more expensive than the world price of paper‚ even if the paper is produced locally.”