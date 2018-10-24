Your guide to a great night out in three of SA’s biggest cities

Whether you’re visiting on business or pleasure, a night out in one of SA’s bustling hubs promises tons of excitement. But with so much to do, how do you fit it all into one night?

Computicket Travel has put together the perfect guide for a great night out in three of SA’s big cities.

Johannesburg

The Orbit

The Orbit Jazz Club and Bistro is the place to be for beautiful jazz, beautiful food and beautifully happy people. With wonderfully improvised music and a tantalising menu, the jazz club is close to the centre of Jozi’s cultural universe – and no two nights are the same.

Neighbourgoods

The Neighbourgoods Market is at the heart of Johannesburg street culture, couture and sensibilities. Situated in the youthful suburb of Braamfontein, Neighbourgoods is the place to go for everything from food and drinks to fashion. Be there from 9am to 3pm.

Maboneng

Arguably Joburg’s most stylish and confident precinct, Maboneng is a major attraction for tourists from all over Africa and the world. With an unrivalled art scene, cinemas, restaurants, breweries and bars, Maboneng has a unique and inexplicable vibe – you have to experience it for yourself.

Cape Town