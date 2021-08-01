Singer bags four awards
Kabza De Small's star shines bright at Samas
Amapiano star Kabza De Small scooped four awards at the 27th South African Music Awards (Samas) that took place last night virtually.
In the pre-recorded awards that were flighted on SABC 1, Kabza De Small became the biggest winner of the night, followed by DJ Maphorisa with three awards. The artist’s collaboration with DJ Maphorisa as Scorpion Kings earned them Album of the Year, Duo or Group of the Year and Best Amapiano Album. His solo effort, I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust won him Male Artist of the Year gong.
The internationally acclaimed Master KG took home the Samro Composer Highest Airplay award that he shares with Nomcebo Zikode. He further won International Achiever Award for his monster hit Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo. Gospel star Bucy Radebe bagged two trophies, the White Star Newcomer of the Year and Best Traditional Faith Album for Spiritual Encounter. Sho Madjozi scooped the Best Traditional Album and Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year.
Blaq Diamond was crowned Artist of the Year at the SA Music Awards, while Cape Town artist Matthew Mole walked away with the Record of the Year. Ndlovu Youth Choir also walked away with Best Adult Contemporary Album award.
Other winners include Best Alternative Album, which was awarded to Bongeziwe Mabandla, Best Kwaito Album was taken by Reece Madlisa and Zuma and Best Gqom Album was won by Zinaro. Best Selling Artist award went to Mlindo the Vocalist .
GM of Member Services at South African Music Rights Organisation (Samro), Karabo Seena said about the awards: “Samro congratulates all the music creators who have won and those who were nominated too. Before the sold-out concerts and the millions of streams and sales, it starts with a note. Nurtured, it develops into the fabric of all significant moments in our lives. We urge all music creators to continue pouring out their hearts and sharing with the world and equally important, to register their works to ensure they keep earning from them.”
Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) CEO, Nhlanhla Sibisi said: “A big congratulations to the SAMA27 winners. They have carved their names into the history books of South African music, what a proud moment. We at RiSA and Sama strive to shine the light on local talent and will continue to do so. Even in the face of adversity and the devastating blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the show had to go on and it did so well.
SAMA27 has been a great success thanks to the support from our sponsors, partners and suppliers. The music industry itself and the general public of SA have also contributed immensely.”
Performers of the night included Langa Mavuso, Sjava, Buhlebendalo, Big Zulu, Riky Rick, Intamba Yase Dubai, Bucy Radebe, Azana, Boity, Reece Madlisa and Zuma.
