Kabza De Small's star shines bright at Samas

The internationally acclaimed Master KG took home the Samro Composer Highest Airplay award that he shares with Nomcebo Zikode. He further won International Achiever Award for his monster hit Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo. Gospel star Bucy Radebe bagged two trophies, the White Star Newcomer of the Year and Best Traditional Faith Album for Spiritual Encounter. Sho Madjozi scooped the Best Traditional Album and Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year.

Blaq Diamond was crowned Artist of the Year at the SA Music Awards, while Cape Town artist Matthew Mole walked away with the Record of the Year. Ndlovu Youth Choir also walked away with Best Adult Contemporary Album award.

Other winners include Best Alternative Album, which was awarded to Bongeziwe Mabandla, Best Kwaito Album was taken by Reece Madlisa and Zuma and Best Gqom Album was won by Zinaro. Best Selling Artist award went to Mlindo the Vocalist .