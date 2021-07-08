27th Samas set for virtual experience on July 31

The 2021 SA Music Awards (Samas) will take place on July 31. Also, the 27th edition of the awards will be a virtual affair and will be broadcast on SABC1 from 8pm.

Amapiano star Kabza De Small has bagged six nominations while Sun-EL has five.

Awards convener and CEO of Recording Industry of SA, Nhlanhla Sibisi, said: “We are delighted that the Samas have returned to SABC1 and we promise a show befitting the calibre of musicians nominated this year.

"Against all odds and the challenges of Covid-19 lockdown we have managed to curate a memorable one-night extravaganza experience that will be entertaining and keep our loyal audiences on the edge of their seats. History will be made when the first ever public-voted Artist of the Year award will be presented.”

Sibisi said more than 40 gongs will be handed out on the night, including for the newly unveiled Best Amapiano Album, Best Gqom Album and Best Kwaito Album categories.

“Other categories voted for by the public are Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year. The competitive top 5 categories: Album of the Year, Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, White Star Newcomer of the Year and Duo/Group of the Year are also keenly watched.”