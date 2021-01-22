DJ Khaled to host the 2021 MTV African Music Awards

Grammy award-winning music producer DJ Khaled will be the host of the 2021 MTV African Music Awards (Mamas).

The Wild Thoughts and Higher hit-maker will follow in the footsteps of Anthony Anderson, Marlon Wayans, Wyclef Jean and Eve whom have hosted in the past 14 years of the Mamas.

The virtually-produced awards ceremony will take place in Kampala, Uganda, on February 20 and DJ Khaled will host from the comfort of his own home in Miami, Florida.

“MTV has always been a great partner so I jumped at the opportunity to host this year’s Mamas,” said DJ Khaled.

“I can’t wait to celebrate the incredible music that comes out of Africa, which has inspired me throughout my career.”

DJ Khaled will be joined by African co-hosts that will be announced at a later stage for the awards ceremony set to air on MTV in 180 countries.

“Africa is home to some of the world’s most dynamic talent and we’re excited to spotlight these artists as the MAMAs broadcast in 180 countries for the first time in MTV history,” commented Bruce Gillmer; president of music, music talent, programming and events for ViacomCBS Media Networks.