DJ Khaled to host the 2021 MTV African Music Awards
Grammy award-winning music producer DJ Khaled will be the host of the 2021 MTV African Music Awards (Mamas).
The Wild Thoughts and Higher hit-maker will follow in the footsteps of Anthony Anderson, Marlon Wayans, Wyclef Jean and Eve whom have hosted in the past 14 years of the Mamas.
The virtually-produced awards ceremony will take place in Kampala, Uganda, on February 20 and DJ Khaled will host from the comfort of his own home in Miami, Florida.
“MTV has always been a great partner so I jumped at the opportunity to host this year’s Mamas,” said DJ Khaled.
“I can’t wait to celebrate the incredible music that comes out of Africa, which has inspired me throughout my career.”
DJ Khaled will be joined by African co-hosts that will be announced at a later stage for the awards ceremony set to air on MTV in 180 countries.
“Africa is home to some of the world’s most dynamic talent and we’re excited to spotlight these artists as the MAMAs broadcast in 180 countries for the first time in MTV history,” commented Bruce Gillmer; president of music, music talent, programming and events for ViacomCBS Media Networks.
“With Grammy Award-winning powerhouse DJ Khaled at the helm, we’re certain this will be an incredible, must-see global event.”
Master KG, Sho Madjozi, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Kabza De Small, Focalistic, Blaq Diamond, Elaine, Siya Kolisi, Diamond Platnumz, Zozibini Tunzi, Elsa Majimbo, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Busiswa, Simi and Davido are some of the nominees across the 20 categories.
“We are thrilled to have DJ Khaled as our international host for MAMA Kampala 2021,” said Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa.
“With his global success achievement and over 22 million followers on social media, he will inspire youth across the continent and attract an even bigger international audience to the virtual event.
“We can’t wait to showcase the latest African musical stars and culture to the MAMA themed MTV World Stage.”
