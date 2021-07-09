Genre-bending music is the new cool influencing SA's pop culture

From Black Motion to Sho Madjozi, Makhadzi and Blaq Diamond, Mzansi is hooked

Not all superheroes wear capes, and Sho Madjozi has shown that some wear a xibelani (traditional Tsonga skirt).



Her kryptonite is the unashamedly robust and unwavering lyrics that celebrate her Tsonga pride and heritage...