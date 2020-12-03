Kabza De Small and Elaine top streaming charts in Mzansi

Kabza De Small is the most streamed musician in the year 2020 in SA on Spotify and Apple Music, while R&B songstress Elaine is the most streamed female artist on both digital platforms.

The amapiano hitmaker’s regular collaborator DJ Maphorisa, rapper Nasty C as well as Jerusalema duo Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode also made a huge impact, according to the year-end figures from online streaming platforms.

On Spotify, Kabza De Small jumped 37 spots to find himself as the top local act, only trailing international rappers Drake and Juice WRLD. DJ Maphorisa, Nasty C, Spoegwolf and Joyous Celebration complete the top five of most streamed local acts.

The top five most streamed female artists on Spotify are Elaine, Ami Faku, Demi Lee Moore, Sha Sha and Juanita du Plessis.

Elaine’s smash hit You’re The One is the most streamed song on Spotify. Rounding up the top five are eMcimbini (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small), Tender Love (DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Sha Sha), Jerusalema (Master KG and Nomcebo) and Risky (Elaine).

“I am humbled and most grateful to the shining stars that continue to support me and show me love. Thank you and here is to many more,” Elaine told Sowetan.

Kabza De Small claims the top three spots for most streamed albums with his offerings I Am The King of AmaPiano: Sweet & Dust, Scorpion Kings Live and The Return Of The Scorpion Kings.

Nasty takes the fourth spot with his album Zulu Man With Some Power, while Samthing Soweto is at number five with Isphithiphithi.

On Apple Music 37% of the tracks that made up the top 100 most streamed songs in SA were local. Kabza De Small has 11 entries, while seven songs from Elaine’s debut album Elements cracked the list.

On Shazam, the top local song of the year is You’re The One by Elaine, while Kabza De Small is the most Shazamed artist.

Jerusalema is the second most Shazamed song in SA.