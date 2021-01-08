Genre-blending muso raises the bar for local artists
Focalistic is all about kasi excellence
Focalistic’s sonic catchphrase, “Ase trap tse ke pina tsa ko kasi” has sealed his superstar status early in his career.
The 24-year-old supernova, real name Lethabo Sebetso, uses the signature line in many of his songs as a precursor warning to listeners that he’s about to drop a fire verse. In doing so he has become the poster boy of genre-blending, the music style of local hip hop and Amapiano...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.