Genre-blending muso raises the bar for local artists

Focalistic is all about kasi excellence

Focalistic’s sonic catchphrase, “Ase trap tse ke pina tsa ko kasi” has sealed his superstar status early in his career.



The 24-year-old supernova, real name Lethabo Sebetso, uses the signature line in many of his songs as a precursor warning to listeners that he’s about to drop a fire verse. In doing so he has become the poster boy of genre-blending, the music style of local hip hop and Amapiano...