Battle on against Nigerian stars at Mama
SA's top artists get nod for MTV Africa Music Awards
Mzansi A-listers Master KG, Kabza De Small, Busiswa, Blaq Diamond and Sho Madjozi lead the nomination pack for the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama).
They will compete with the best of what the continent has to offer, including Nigerian powerhouses in Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade. The awards, to be staged on February 20 in Ugandan capital of Kampala, make a comeback after a four-year hiatus. As per Covid-19 protocols, it will be virtual...
