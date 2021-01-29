Web-series sees twins performing live sets

Major League DJz thwart Covid-19 effects through Amapiano Live Balcony Mix Africa

Licking their wounds isn’t on the cards for Major League DJz as they continue to feel the disruption the Covid-19 pandemic has caused on event planners and organisers.



No-one throws a party like identical twins Banele and Bandile Mbere, known as musical duo Major League DJz. Planning events has been in their blood since high school...