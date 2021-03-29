WATCH | Usher tunes in to his inner Amapiano dancer

If you're wondering which African song American singer Usher Raymond is vibing with at the moment, well, wonder no more as Sponono by DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small is the jam that's got the global icon dancing off his feet.

Usher took many of his fans and Instagram followers by surprise when he posted his behind-the-scene video with L'Officiel Hommes Italia magazine where he was seen dancing to the song that also features African giants WizKid, Burna Boy and our very own Cassper Nyovest.

Like a "Fela in Versace", Usher served some killa moves, which we suspect were his attempt at Amapiano dancing. But no matter how slightly out of tune his breakdancing was from the beat, his followers gave him an impressive "A" for effort.