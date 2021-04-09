Entertainment

Trio's Rumble in The Jungle album drops on Friday

Scorpion Kings say Tresor's sound is perfect for amapiano

09 April 2021 - 10:06

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, under their moniker Scorpion Kings, are hoping to grow the amapiano sound across Africa with their latest joint album venture with Congolese-born Afro-pop maverick Tresor.

The 14-track album, Rumble In The Jungle, drops today. The trio have already teased the awaited collaborative offering with two singles Funu and Fola Sade...

