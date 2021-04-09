Trio's Rumble in The Jungle album drops on Friday
Scorpion Kings say Tresor's sound is perfect for amapiano
DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, under their moniker Scorpion Kings, are hoping to grow the amapiano sound across Africa with their latest joint album venture with Congolese-born Afro-pop maverick Tresor.
The 14-track album, Rumble In The Jungle, drops today. The trio have already teased the awaited collaborative offering with two singles Funu and Fola Sade...
