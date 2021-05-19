Amapiano star Kabza De Small tops SAMA27 nominations

Amapiano star Kabza De Small walked away with six nominations at the 27th edition of South African Music Awards (SAMAs) that were announced on Wednesday.on

His album I Am the King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust got the Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Best Amapiano Album nod. Once Upon A Time in Lockdown, his collaboration with DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) also scored Duo / Group of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Amapiano Album bringing his tally to six nominations.

KwaZulu-Natal sensation and music producer Sun-El Musician got five nominations. Born Sanele Sithole, the singer, who released his second album To the World and Beyond last year, is nominated in the Male Artist of the Year, Best Dance, Best Live Audio Visual of the Year, Bes Produced Album of the Year and Remix of the Year.

Gospel singer Bucy Radebe received four nominations for Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year, White Star Newcomer of the Year, Best Traditional Faith Music Album and Best Live AudioVisual Recording of the Year for Spiritual Encounter.

RiSA chief executive Nhlanhla Sibisi said: “We are delighted with the calibre of nominees for SAMA27.

This is a reflection of the music industry and the movers and shakers who made an impact in 2020/21, a very difficult period in which the industry had to deal with a crippling global pandemic.

It was through music that life became bearable and for that we thank our artists who continue to redefine, reinvent and re-imagine their business.”

Reggae vocalist Bongo Riot earned three nominations in the Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Best Reggae Album category. Nomcebo Zikode scored two nominations in the best dance album and Best Female Artist of the Year. Other people who walked away with nominations include Boity Thulo and Babes Wodumo.

One of the new categories introduced this year, Best Amapiano Album, yielded a competitive race with Junior Taurus taking on MFR Souls, Kabza De Small, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa as well as Mas Musiq and Aymos.

Dichaba Phalatse, SABC video entertainment: marketing manager, commented: “SABC1 is excited to bring the most prestigious music awards in South Africa to millions of South Africans in a meaningful way, not only through the broadcast, but also through our shows such as Live AMP and RGB that will unpack the road to SAMA27.”

Sofnfree’s brand team said in a statement: “We are truly honoured to be part of SAMA27, representing a category that recognises girl-power, excellence and creativity. Sofnfree celebrates the value of both hair and music as incredible tools of self-expression, and we look forward to redefining, reinventing and reimagining together. Best of luck to the nominees for Female Artist of the Year, we are rooting for you.”