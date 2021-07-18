Tshola's anthems of unity, peace and harmony relevant now more than ever

Tsepo Tshola departed this world at a difficult time when our beloved country is writing another chapter of tragedy in our turbulent history. Against this background his mission on earth becomes clearer.



Indeed he was the one and only self-styled Village Pope, but he was the prince of peace as several of his songs, notably Stop The War, Madambadamba, Look To Thee and Boipatong (with Brenda Fassie) attest. ..