Banks count the cost of 'six-day war'

Repairing the country's thousands of damaged and vandalised automatic teller machines (ATMs) is expected to take “many weeks”, adding a further cost to the billions of rand lost during civil unrest and looting that has gripped SA.

Over 1,400 ATMs and almost 300 bank branches and post office outlets were vandalised in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal since last Saturday, the Banking Association SA (Basa) said on Friday.

Another 1,300 bank branches were shut from July 12 to 14 in an effort to keep employees safe, the association added.

“Services have been further disrupted by the destruction of many retail outlets, which often also serve as cash points, especially in outlying areas.”