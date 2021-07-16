Failed rock star dreams led Vusi Kunene into acting

TV star was crushed after talent show rejected him

A failed career as a musician led Vusi Kunene, famous for his star turn as Jack Mabaso, to being one of Mzansi’s leading thespians.



Growing up in Meadowlands, Soweto, and raised by his strict grandfather, Kunene wanted to be a rock star in a band. But talent search Shell Road to Fame crushed the now 55-year-old star’s music dreams before even taking off...