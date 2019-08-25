Caiphus Semenya's 80th birthday bash goes off with a bang

The 80th birthday bash of legendary musician Caiphus Semenya that took place on Saturday night at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, was just lit.

The almost-forgotten Newtown was alive that night as droves of music people descended on it to celebrate a music giant.

Semenya’s party attracted politicians, arts and entertainment people and the public at large.

Among the people who attended was EFF leader Julius Malema, Dali Mpofu, Kgalema Motlanthe, minister of arts, culture and sports Nathi Mthethwa, Tembeka Ngcukayithobi, Floyd Shivambo, Given Mkhari, Nomsa Manaka, and Gauteng MEC of arts, sports and recreation Mbali Hlophe.

Everything about Semenya’s night was just stylish from the red carpet, performances to the treatment of revellers. People were chauffeured from the parking lot to the red carpet by golf carts.