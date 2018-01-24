Bra Hugh Masekela: The king of collaboration

Whether it was kwaito meets jazz, or hip- hop reinventing jazz, Hugh Masekela was one of the few icons in this country who pioneered the collaboration of jazz music with different genres.

His ever-growing curiosity with the pulse of the township sound made him eagerly embrace new sounds produced by young musicians that bridged the generational gaps in our music landscape.

One of his first key collaborations that endeared Masekela to a younger crowd was with Bongo Maffin's Thandiswa Mazwai on the party starter and evergreen hit Thanayi.

The two went on to collaborate again years later on Mazwai's banging Ingoma and their fusion of deep African musicality with a world view always produced magic when they were together on stage.