Tributes continue to pour in for the late musician Tsepo Tshola

Politicians, musicians and members of arts and culture industry have continued to pay tribute to the late legendary musician and songwriter Tsepo Tshola who died on Thursday morning

Tshola who would have turned 68 on August 18, died due to Covid-19 related complications at Berea Hospital in Lesotho. Together with Sankomota, the man who was also popularly known as The Village Pope made an indelible contribution to South African music industry...