South Africa

Renowned musician Tsepo Tshola dies of Covid-19 complications

Lesotho international musician and former member of Sankomota, Tsepo Tshola has died

15 July 2021 - 11:52

Renowned musician and former member of Sankomota, Tsepo Tshola, has died.

Born and bred in Lesotho, the 67-year-old died back home on Thursday morning due to Covid-19 complications, the family has confirmed in a statement...

