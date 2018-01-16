Zamo dusts herself off and starts work on new album

Musician Zamo Dlamini, who enjoyed being a child star in her home country of Swaziland, said she had to eat humble pie when her debut album flopped.

The album, Injabulo, was released in 2010 after what had been a fairytale beginning to her singing career.

Zamo, 28, had shot to fame in 2004 through her single Kwentenjani, which she released when she was only 15. It became one of the most popular songs in Swaziland.

After the album's poor performance, Zamo said she moved to South Africa in 2011 where she had to settle for being a back-up singer for Mbongeni Ngema and Tsepo Tshola.

"You know when you are used to being the main thing and now you have to be a back-up singer is not easy. I told myself 'it is okay'. After all, this is not my country and I needed the exposure and the experience," she said.

"It was a different experience because I was big in Swaziland. My song was played everywhere and I was getting nominated for awards and I had gigs all the time," she said.