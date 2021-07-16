Ho lokile, ho lokile | Tsepo Tshola’s sudden death hits colleagues hard
Music legend Tsepo Tshola, who sang about peace, love and resilience, died due to Covid-19 complications a week after burying his sister
Music legend Tsepo Tshola, who sang about peace, love and resilience, died due to Covid-19 complications a week after burying his sister.
Tshola, 67, who died on Thursday morning in his home country Lesotho, will be remembered as one of the talented artists who left an indelible mark on the music industry with his gift and distinctive, deep voice...
