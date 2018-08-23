Sjava, Zonke and Tsepo Tshola headline Moretele Park Tribute Concert

The line-for the much-anticipated Moretele Park Tribute Concert has been announced.

Celebrating its 20th birthday, the concert will be headlined by Zonke, Sjava, Caiphus Semenya, Letta Mbulu, Jonas Gwangwa, Ringo and Tsepo Tshola.

Mafikizolo, Don Laka, Amanda Black, Vusi Nova, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Encore and Sun EL complete the star-studded line-up

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, 1 September.

Tickets are available at Computicket now.