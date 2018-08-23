Entertainment

Sjava, Zonke and Tsepo Tshola headline Moretele Park Tribute Concert

By Sowetan LIVE - 23 August 2018 - 16:16
Zonke
Image: Supplied

The line-for the much-anticipated Moretele Park Tribute Concert has been announced.

Celebrating its 20th birthday, the concert will be headlined by Zonke, Sjava, Caiphus Semenya, Letta Mbulu, Jonas Gwangwa, Ringo and Tsepo Tshola.

Mafikizolo, Don Laka, Amanda Black, Vusi Nova, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Encore and Sun EL complete the star-studded line-up

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, 1 September.

Tickets are available at Computicket now.

Nathi owes me - music boss

Muthaland says he owes them
Entertainment
4 days ago

Stimela's Sam Ndlovu describes learning from Ray Phiri as a 'privilege'

One of the things Phiri taught him was the importance of letting the music take the lead.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

