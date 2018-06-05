Oliver Tambo tribute a star fest

Oliver Reginald Tambo will be celebrated when local and international music stars work together in honour of the political stalwart.

R&B superstar from the US, Eric Benet, sensational singer Cam Anthony and rapper Javier Starks are heading to South Africa to feature in a musical project called Voices of OR: A Musical Tribute for Oliver Tambo.

Local stars who will feature include Vusi Nova, Pretty Yende, Jonathan Butler, Tsepo Tshola, Herbie Tsoaeli, Steve Dyer, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra.

Gloria Bosman will be a musical director while McCoy Mrubata will produce it.

The spoken word segment will feature veteran artists Don Mattera, Lesego Rampolokeng, Mongane Wally Serote and Lefifi Tladi.

Project coordinator Wandile Yani said he knew that everybody would have wanted to be a part of OR Tambo’s centenary celebrations, so he had to be creative.