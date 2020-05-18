Hollywood hunk Idris Elba to host virtual concert

Hollywood leading man Idris Elba is set to host a virtually produced Africa Day benefit concert to air on local television and across the world next Monday. The Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom actor, who recently recovered from Covid-19 after testing positive in March, will headline The Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home.

The event aims to raise awareness in support of health and food needs of children and families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic on the African continent.

The star-studded musician line-up curated for the benefit concert features South African artists Sho Madjozi, AKA and Nasty C. Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and Teni will also perform. Legendary Grammy-winning singer Angelique Kidjo, StoneBwoy from Ghana, Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, Congolese star Fally Ipupa and Kenyan Afro-pop group Sauti Sol complete the line-up.

"Taking a moment to shine a light on African arts to benefit the African homeland and its people," Elba said. "A continent of this size should find a way to dig deep and stand up for one another at a time like this. It's important for the future and history will not forget," he said.

The two-hour special will be streamed and broadcast around the globe on MTV channels and the MTV Base Africa YouTube channel.

"Music is a powerful tool that connects Africans and this Africa Day concert is a great way to bring people together and support a great cause," said Alex Okosi, managing director of Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the livelihoods of millions across the continent and is going to require a massive collaborative effort if we are to make it through," added Monde Twala, senior vice-president for ViacomCBS Networks Africa.