Wedding bells ring all weekend in Celebville

Three of showbiz's most eligible bachelors are officially off the market.

Isibaya heartthrob Abdul Khoza, Hollywood leading man Idris Elba, and former soccer star Ryan Botha all got married this weekend.

Khoza married sweetheart and teacher Baatile Mary-Anne Themane in a star-studded traditional wedding.

His Isibaya co-stars Pallance Dladla, Sdumo Mtshali, Sayitsheni Mdakhi and Melusi Mbele were in attendance.