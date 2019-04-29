Wedding bells ring all weekend in Celebville
Three of showbiz's most eligible bachelors are officially off the market.
Isibaya heartthrob Abdul Khoza, Hollywood leading man Idris Elba, and former soccer star Ryan Botha all got married this weekend.
Khoza married sweetheart and teacher Baatile Mary-Anne Themane in a star-studded traditional wedding.
His Isibaya co-stars Pallance Dladla, Sdumo Mtshali, Sayitsheni Mdakhi and Melusi Mbele were in attendance.
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom actor Elba married Canadian model Sabrina Dhowre in Marrakesh, Morocco.
Dressed by renowned fashion stylist Law Roach, Dhowre donned a custom off-the-shoulder Vera Wang wedding gown.
Elba looked dapper in a bespoke Ozwald Boateng suit.
Back in Cape Town, ex- Moroka Swallows midfielder Botha tied the knot to pole dance instructor Leda Wright in a dreamy garden wedding.
