Celebs mourn Winnie Madikizela- Mandela

With the news of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's passing breaking late yesterday afternoon, condolences for the "Mother of the Nation" started pouring in. Madikizela-Mandela, who died at Milpark hospital, was 81.

A true icon of the fight against Apartheid, Madikizela-Mandela has been mourned both home and further afield.

Among those who took to social media to share their memories and send farewell messages were both local and international celebrities including actors Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Nomzamo Mbatha and TV presenter Anele Mdoda.