IN PICTURES | Sealed with a kiss: Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

Prince Charles, heir to the throne and Harry’s father, accompanied Markle to the altar from the middle of the chapel, with her father too ill to attend.

Harry, looking nervous, appeared to say: "Thanks Pa" to Charles and "You look amazing!" to his beaming bride. Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, 61, shed tears. A gospel choir sang American soul singer Ben E. King’s 1960s hit “Stand by me”.

"There’s power in love," black U.S. bishop Michael Bruce Curry told a congregation that included Queen Elizabeth, senior royals and celebrities such as U.S. mogul Oprah Winfrey, singer Elton John and former soccer star David Beckham.

"Do not underestimate it. Anyone who has ever fallen in love knows what I mean," Curry told the congregation in an energetic, passionate address that quoted U.S. civil rights campaigner Martin Luther King.

The newlyweds will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, putting them in the senior ranks of British royalty.

Alongside tradition, there was innovation, by British royal standards. Markle, 36, did not vow to obey her husband; Harry, three years her junior, will wear a wedding ring - unlike other senior male royals.

The world's media have been gripped by the occasion, and television channels beamed the ceremony across the world.

Symbol or irrelevance?

To some Britons, the marriage of a senior member of the royal family to a divorcee whose mother is African-American and father is white embodied a modern Britain where race or background are no bar to even the most elite and traditional of institutions.

To others, it was an irrelevance or a mild distraction from the schism of Brexit, which has deeply divided the United Kingdom; polls suggested that most Britons would not bother tuning in.

But in Windsor, 20km west of London, tens of thousands of fans lined the Long Walk promenade leading to the castle, waving British flags and cheering.

Air traffic controllers for the nearby Heathrow Airport, one of the world's busiest, closed the airspace over the town for the 15 minutes before the ceremony.

Hours before, Queen Elizabeth had bestowed the title of Duke of Sussex on her grandson, a step that meant the actress, star of the TV drama "Suits", became a duchess when she married him.

Under clear skies and glorious sunshine, a military band in scarlet uniforms and bearskin hats entertained excited fans gathered behind barriers. Police armed with semi-automatic rifles patrolling streets and watching from rooftops.

Among the celebrity guests, American actor George Clooney and his wife Amal were joined by Beckham, his fashion designer wife Victoria and James Corden, British host of the American TV chat show "The Late Late Show".

Other guests included tennis ace Serena Williams, the siblings of Harry's late mother Princess Diana, Elton John, who sang at Diana's 1997 funeral, British actor Idris Elba, and two of Harry's ex-girlfriends.

The chapel was garlanded with white roses, Diana's favourite flowers.

"This is a moment when we can all celebrate the rebirth of the royal family," said Kenny McKinlay, 60, who had come down from Scotland for the wedding. "It's a time when all the nation can come together rather than being divided. It's a day when you can be proud to be British."

Love in a tent

The royal couple, who met on a blind date in 2016 and fell in love in a tent under the stars in Botswana, tied the knot in a castle that has been home to 39 English monarchs since 1066.

With security tight, tens of thousands of visitors had to pass through police search points set up around the castle to cram into Windsor's narrow roads.