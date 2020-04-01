Celebrities and well known people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19

South Africa is five days into its 21-day national lockdown as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus. As other countries on the continent roll out their lockdowns, South Africans have received the news that there have been five confirmed deaths due to the virus and a total of 1,353 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The virus has spread worldwide and many well-known people who have contracted it are coming forward to disclose that they have it in a bid to inform and educate others.

In SA, members of the sporting fraternity, religious community and the political sphere have come forward to state that they have Covid-19. These people are: