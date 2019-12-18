Is it cat-calling or nizonda ama-gents, ladies?

Let us take a hypothetical journey back into time. What do you mean, why 'hypothetical'? Don't be absurd, please! Because technological advancement, for all its wonders, has not yet been able to turn back the hands of time, that's why!

Anyway, our hypothetical backwards time traverse locates us on the banks of a random river in Mthonjaneni (modern day Melmoth in KwaZulu-Natal) in 1786.

It is from this safe haven among the reeds that we witness a group of men, one of them burly and certainly more regal in appearance than the rest of his party, intercepting some young maidens with clay pots balanced on their heads.

"Aw' dudlu ntombi! Awushikile phela madolo kanyoko! Angethuki wena ngethuka uthando!"

The girls are justifiably annoyed, angry even, at the announced intrusion by these men who, having no immediate duties on hand, have elected to go on a women harassment spree in the scorching Zululand sun.

Not only harass them with their unwelcome romantic overtures, but even proceed to instruct them to raise their bead skirts to partially expose their buttocks.

A year later after the alleged "harassment" incident, in July 1787, one among the maidens gives birth to a baby boy who would later become the architect of the Zulu nation.

Okay, snap back to reality!