5 reasons Idris Elba truly is the sexiest man alive

People Magazine has just crowned British actor Idris Elba the Sexiest Man Alive in 2018. As if the actor hasn’t deserved that spot from the time he wooed us as Stringer Bell on American crime series The Wire, which ended in 2008.

But now that everyone is on the same page, we found five reasons that confirm Mr Elba is the world’s most attractive man. Although he is officially off the market, we are still allowed to dream about him!