5 reasons Idris Elba truly is the sexiest man alive
People Magazine has just crowned British actor Idris Elba the Sexiest Man Alive in 2018. As if the actor hasn’t deserved that spot from the time he wooed us as Stringer Bell on American crime series The Wire, which ended in 2008.
But now that everyone is on the same page, we found five reasons that confirm Mr Elba is the world’s most attractive man. Although he is officially off the market, we are still allowed to dream about him!
1. He is sexy in any accent
While he might not have pulled off the some of accents he has tackled in his career, it doesn’t matter because his voice never loses its sexiness. Whether he’s playing a notorious Baltimore drug kingpin in The Wire or Madiba in 2013’s Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Elba never loses the ability to make us swoon. Of course, his British roles bring out that sexy voice best.
2. He campaigned for breast cancer awareness
Elba lent his voice to Stella McCartney’s Breast Cancer Awareness drive in October. Having lost his father to cancer, Elba joined the All is Love campaign to help remove the stigma around discussing the disease openly. In the press release, he mentions the taboo of men talking about breast cancer and says men “should be encouraging the women in our lives to go for regular check-ups”. I mean, come on, who can resist that?
3. He can do anything he puts his mind to
Elba took on motor rallying, street racing and speed boating in a Discovery Channel series. In the series Idris Elba: Fighter the actor became a kick-boxer and even suffered concussion, according to The Straits Times. A man who constantly challenges himself is definitely a turn-on.
4. He is oh-so talented
He is not only a versatile and talented actor, according to his People Magazine profile, Elba played all kinds of sports in school, has DJed at party hotspot Ibiza in Spain and featured on a Jay-Z song. I mean, what can’t the man do?
5. Have you seen him a suit?
No more need be said.