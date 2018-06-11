Hollywood asks more of local soapie star Lemogang Tsipa

Isithembiso actor Lemogang Tsipa has charmed his way to a second Hollywood role in just two years.

Fresh from his appearance in international movie The Dark Tower, starring Hollywood star Idris Elba and local award-winning actors Warren Masemola and Mary Twala, Tsipa has just landed another role in a Hollywood movie.

The 27-year-old KwaZulu-Natal-born actor features in The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind, which is set to be released later this year.

The film is directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor, famous for his role in 12 Years A Slave.

"I auditioned for both roles. I sent them my tape, which I recorded from the comfort of my home, and they sent me their feedback and we communicated back and forth until I landed the roles," he said.

The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind, which is now in post-production, is based on a book by Bryan Mealer and William Kamkwamba about a boy who collects scrap metal and builds a windmill to provide his village with electricity.