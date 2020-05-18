Rooi Mahamutsa's future in Ajax at the mercy of Covid-19

Coronavirus pandemic could see veteran defender Rooi Mahamutsa leave Ajax Cape Town without playing even a single official game for the club, especially if the season is cancelled.

Mahamutsa, 38, joined Ajax for the remainder of the season in February, a month before Covid-19 compelled the current campaign to take an unprecedented and indefinite hiatus.

Mahamutsa hadn't made his Ajax debut before the suspension of the season. With his contract expiring at the end of next month, there's a possibility of the ex-Orlando Pirates stalwart leaving the Urban Warriors without even one match under his belt.

Given the financial implications of the coronavirus, many clubs are likely to cut costs by not renewing the contracts of under-utilised players like Mahamutsa.