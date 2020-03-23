Lerato Kganyago, Dj Maphorisa & K Naomi: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
With social distancing, cancelled events and various other implemented coronavirus measures, social life has changed and so have weekends. However, this has not entirely stopped our faves from giving the people what they want.
In Mzansi, the sound of wedding bells was in the air, and online parties were held.
Further abroad, celebs encouraged their followers to stay safe and wash their hands.
Here's what some of your fave celebs got up to this weekend.
Metro FM radio personality, Lerato Kganyago, was officially welcomed as the new bride to the Ndlela family. Her family was united with the Ndlela family this past weekend in a ceremony known as "Umembeso", which essentially comprises of a meeting of the families and the exchange of gifts. The ceremony was attended by family and close friends.
Talk about being innovative! With coronavirus measures keeping everyone at home, Dj Maphorisa took part in a quarantine online party alongside Kabza de Small. Other acts included DJ Zinhle, Black Motion and Dj Shimza. The advantage? People got to party without contravening any of the measures implemented by the president.
Another DJ who made his fans dance from the comfort of their homes is Dj Tira. Through a few swipes on their screens, people could livestream, enjoy his set and virtually be a part of #DjTirasParty. If the comment section is anything to go by, Mr Makoya Bearings served a fire set which left many of his fans wanting more.
K Naomi went on a journey back in time as she reminisced on her trip to Tunisia last year. In an Instagram post where she looked absolutely gorgeous, she shared with her followers how this difficult time we are facing has made her appreciate experiences and life in general.
Still in the spirit of reminiscing, Amanda du Pont went back to the recent past when she traveled to the Maldives. The star is known for sharing snaps from her holidays with her followers, and we have no doubt she will be serving more vacation looks on the other side of coronavirus.
This past weekend, singer and actress Selena Gomez encouraged her followers to take the necessary measures to protect themselves against coronavirus. In an Instagram video, she accepted the #SafeHands challenge by demonstrating how she washes her hands, while also sharing useful hand-washing tips with her followers.