Lerato Kganyago, Dj Maphorisa & K Naomi: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

With social distancing, cancelled events and various other implemented coronavirus measures, social life has changed and so have weekends. However, this has not entirely stopped our faves from giving the people what they want.

In Mzansi, the sound of wedding bells was in the air, and online parties were held.

Further abroad, celebs encouraged their followers to stay safe and wash their hands.

Here's what some of your fave celebs got up to this weekend.