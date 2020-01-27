S Mag

Boity, Siya Kolisi & DJ Maphorisa: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

By S MAG - 27 January 2020 - 13:24
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Lerato Maduna

While this weekend had a tragic end with news of the death of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, dominating most of yesterday, elsewhere there was cause for some celebration.

The Grammy Awards took place last night, and closer to home, some celebs took time out to spend time with friends and family.

Here's what some of your faves got up to.

Boity took a sho't left out of the city when she headed to Potchefstroom to celebrate her grandmother's 70th birthday.  The occasion was a celebratory affair which they marked by popping luxury champagne. Cheers! 

One of the hottest tickets in celebville is easily one for the Roc Nation brunch.  Always a star-studded affair, this year was no different as attendees included Kevin Hart, Beyonce and Usher.  The musician looked dapper in a Hugo Boss suit.

Scorpion Kings @propaganda_pretoria today

DJ Maphorisa was booked and busy.  The muso shared a snap of himself en route to a gig in Pretoria. We're pretty sure it was a lituation.

Dawn Thandeka King is not someone we usually see on the social scene but she had great cause to celebrate this weekend as her other hit show, Lockdown, was counting down to their fifth season. Congrats!

Oprah, who is currently on her 2020 Vision tour started her Atlanta leg with a festive dance with her team.  The media mogul then went on to host and interview Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who had sadly buried his father earlier in the week.

Siya Kolisi has been very open about the challenges he faced growing up in an impoverished environment.  The Springbok rugby captain has also been vocal about his desire to give back, which is why it was an exciting moment to see that he has broken ground at Mbekweni township where he plans to build a rugby field.

The countdown to Boity's reality show has begun

‘You'll see more interactions with my mom. You'll see how I tackle the world of music’
X