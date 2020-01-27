Boity, Siya Kolisi & DJ Maphorisa: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
While this weekend had a tragic end with news of the death of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, dominating most of yesterday, elsewhere there was cause for some celebration.
The Grammy Awards took place last night, and closer to home, some celebs took time out to spend time with friends and family.
Here's what some of your faves got up to.
View this post on Instagram
70! An incredible milestone. I am so grateful to God that He has continuously blessed us with your presence, Lelo. You are the most important being in my life and you have played such a pivotal role in the woman that I have become and continue to grow into. Happy Birthday, my beautiful granny. May you see many more years and I pray to continue to make you proud and happy! We love you so so much! Thank you to @sugarbearbakery_jhb for the stunning cake and cupcakes. She cried tears of joy! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💫💫💫🎉🎉🎉☀️
Boity took a sho't left out of the city when she headed to Potchefstroom to celebrate her grandmother's 70th birthday. The occasion was a celebratory affair which they marked by popping luxury champagne. Cheers!
One of the hottest tickets in celebville is easily one for the Roc Nation brunch. Always a star-studded affair, this year was no different as attendees included Kevin Hart, Beyonce and Usher. The musician looked dapper in a Hugo Boss suit.
DJ Maphorisa was booked and busy. The muso shared a snap of himself en route to a gig in Pretoria. We're pretty sure it was a lituation.
Dawn Thandeka King is not someone we usually see on the social scene but she had great cause to celebrate this weekend as her other hit show, Lockdown, was counting down to their fifth season. Congrats!
View this post on Instagram
I saw this video of 91-year-old Julia happily dancing after she returned from a hospital stay and told @juleshough we had to #DanceWithJulia when we got to Atlanta. So here we are dancing away with her @kinrgy crew during soundcheck. Hope y’all bring your dancing shoes tomorrow, ATL! 💃🏾💃🏼💃🏾💃🏼#Oprahs2020VisionTour @ww.now @goldenagehhc
Oprah, who is currently on her 2020 Vision tour started her Atlanta leg with a festive dance with her team. The media mogul then went on to host and interview Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who had sadly buried his father earlier in the week.
View this post on Instagram
So excited to let you guys know WE HAVE BROKEN GROUND on our first rugby field in Mbekweni township in Paarl. Thank you to every single person who supported this project by buying the green/Kolisi @fombrand vellies you’re the reason this project is happening - there are so many more to come. This has been one of my biggest dreams since I was a young boy. So proud to see it becoming a reality! Live the South Africa you want to see. 🇿🇦 #fomxkolisi #strongertogether Can you guess the next field we doing ...?
Siya Kolisi has been very open about the challenges he faced growing up in an impoverished environment. The Springbok rugby captain has also been vocal about his desire to give back, which is why it was an exciting moment to see that he has broken ground at Mbekweni township where he plans to build a rugby field.