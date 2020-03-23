Shimza moves with the times, hosts digital party
Popular club DJ and producer Shimza Raphala, formerly known as DJ Shimza, hosted the country's second digital party amid the spread of coronavirus.
On Friday DJ Black Coffee hosted SA's first intimate live-stream show for fans who were practicing social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Raphala's online party which featured Maphorisa, Kabza de Small, Darque, Black Motion, DJ PH and DJ Zinhle, was streamed live on Facebook and Twitter on Saturday night. The party was watched by 220,000 people on Twitter, while on Facebook it clocked 720,000 views.
The party idea came after government appealed to the public to stay indoors to minimise the spread of coronavirus.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Raphala said he included other artists because he wanted the online concert to make an impact.
"At first, I just wanted to create a platform for us just to show corporate world the amount of power we have and what the internet can do so that they can invest and reach their target market. In the midst of everything that is happening, we know people are sitting at home, we wanted to make sure that they were entertained and having a lot of fun.
"We made sure that people are not bored and stay indoors for their own safety. As artists we have to play our part and not let government do the job alone," Raphala said.
The DJ, who recently opened an upmarket club in Tembisa, on the East Rand, said they were planning to host as many digital live performance events.
"We know that many gigs have been cancelled and I wish to see all artists participating in these platforms getting paid. That is why we are trying to talk to different stakeholders to advertise on these live streamings."
The move by the local musicians was applauded by many commentators on social networks.