Shimza moves with the times, hosts digital party

Popular club DJ and producer Shimza Raphala, formerly known as DJ Shimza, hosted the country's second digital party amid the spread of coronavirus.

On Friday DJ Black Coffee hosted SA's first intimate live-stream show for fans who were practicing social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Raphala's online party which featured Maphorisa, Kabza de Small, Darque, Black Motion, DJ PH and DJ Zinhle, was streamed live on Facebook and Twitter on Saturday night. The party was watched by 220,000 people on Twitter, while on Facebook it clocked 720,000 views.

The party idea came after government appealed to the public to stay indoors to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Raphala said he included other artists because he wanted the online concert to make an impact.