WATCH | Designer Laduma jamming to Maphorisa's 'Phoyisa' next to a New York police van is a vibe
DJ Maphorisa, Cassper Nyovest and Kabza de Small really did give Mzansi one of the hottest hits in December and its making waves all the way to New York City.
DesignerLaduma Ngxokolo has joined scores who have participated in the #PhoyisaChallenge.
Wearing his MaXhosa designer coat, Laduma can be seen dancing to the song next to a New York Police Department van in a 21-second video. The video has garnered thousands of views and reactions, with DJ Black Coffee saying“vibes”, with laughing emojis.
The moves are smooth asf ? be careful of this folks they can take you in for just dancing— The Bright One ?? (@tbmusubi) January 19, 2020
Baya dubula lapho bafo and abafuni kwa con drink. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/O0gIYUigPJ— SMS139GP (@zenwafs) January 19, 2020