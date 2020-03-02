WATCH| 'Suba weak' — Prince Kaybee pokes fun at Maphorisa falling on stage

Prince Kaybee has joined the chorus of chuckles after his rival DJ Maphorisa took a tumble while performing over the weekend.

The Scorpion King bailed over a barricade at FNB Stadium while performing at the Soweto Derby.

In a video of the incident, which has been doing the rounds on social media, Maphorisa can be seen trying to jump over the barrier but fails to land safely and falls on his behind.

But being the pro that he is, Phori immediately stood up and continued performing.