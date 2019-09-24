Zodwa Wabantu wants more money for next season of reality show

Zodwa Wabantu's reality show has been a massive hit with audiences and the star has said that she's currently negotiating for a second season of the show.

The show, which started in May and ran for three months, was a hit with audiences and trended on Twitter every week it aired.

Zodwa said she enjoyed shooting the project but was surprised when she was approached to do a second season.

“I was surprised when the people who are doing my reality show told me that they wanted to start shooting soon. I said that it would be a one-time thing but apparently a lot of people were watching and they want more.”

While Zodwa is definitely open to the idea, she said that money talks and it needs to be a bit louder this season.

“We will see how it goes because you know everything is about money. I want more money. As soon as that is finalised, we can shoot because they want to start now already”.

The star is also set to feature in a film soon with some pretty big names.

Sowetan has previously reported Zodwa will play the role of a stylish housewife in the film, that begins shooting in Cape Town next month.

She said that she was headhunted for the role.

Zodwa has previously acted in popular SABC 1 drama series Uzalo.