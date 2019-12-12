Top performing Google searches of 2019 and this past decade

Google can be the best source for information, especially in terms of getting information on a subject that might be confusing. For South Africa, this was the case with the top search results collected from the search engine which has been around for more than 21 years this year.

With local proving to be lekker, SA users were interested in accessing information for issues within the border. When they were not concerned about loadshedding or Siya Kholisi and the Springboks, South Africans were googly-eyed for pop culture and politics.

Here are the top results from what South Africans were Googling.

Most asked question

Thought loadshedding and that it might be looking for the schedule or what the stages are? Well, you would be very wrong. The most asked question was “why were cornflakes invented?” Oddly enough this was followed by “what time is the rugby?”

Topping the list for the decade is “how to make slime?” followed by this year’s top question. “How to create an e-mail” made it to seventh and “how to draw eyebrows?” was not only number 10 but the biggest beauty-based question of the decade.

Top trending searches

So what did all South Africans go crazy for? It was definitely loadshedding which dominated as the top trending search online. Election results came a close second while the top three was rounded off by Thanos of Avengers fame. The decade’s most trending search was Uzalo followed by Meghan Markle while loadshedding proved to be a dominating force in the past 10 years.

Top 'near me' searches

So what were South Africans looking for in their respective locations? All pins on maps were pointing toward “job openings near me” while “parks near me” was another option. While a generic search for restaurants also dominated, users wanted to know where the closest McDonald’s was as well.

Top trending South African personalities

Neyi Zimu has become the biggest name on SA’s search engines. Sadly, the top five trending names were dominated by personalities who passed away this year including actor Andile Gumbi and rugby star Chester Williams. Breaking the darker side of things was Siya Kolisi and topping the list was Robert Marawa.

Top trending sports and movies

We all love to entertain ourselves, finding fun things to do and, most times, fun things to watch. As the victors of this year’s Rugby World Cup it’s no surprise that local Google users were gaga for rugby. The number one movie at everyone’s fingertips was the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. Sadly no local movies made the top 10 list.