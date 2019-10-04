First leading TV role for Sthandwa Nzuza

Starlet Sthandwa Nzuza is ready for her TV takeover after 10 years on Ukhozi FM as a deejay.

The 35-year-old actress, who left the radio station in March, has scored her first leading role in Mzansi Magic's new drama Ifalakhe, premiering on Sunday night.

This is the role that Nzuza has been waiting for, so much that when she landed it she packed her bags and moved from Durban to Joburg.

"I didn't even think twice because I believe it's something that's going to blow up," says Nzuza.

She will play the villainous role of the evil queen in the epic show about raging kingdoms set in pre-colonial Southern Africa. She will star opposite Bheki Sibiya, Bheki Ngcobo and Chris Radebe.