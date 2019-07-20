When art imitates (real) life

Portraying Zekhethelo on SABC1 soapie Uzalo has affected actress Nyalleng Thibedi personally, forcing her to deal with her painful past.

Born in Rockville, Soweto, Thibedi plays one of the most complicated roles on TV.

In the soapie, Zekhethelo is the stepdaughter of KwaMashu's number one tsotsi Nkunzebovu Mhlongo (played by Masoja Msiza).

Her character has been through an emotional roller coaster - from discovering that Nkunzi was not her biological father to being homeless and becoming a drug addict.

In a bizarre twist, when the new season began in January, Zekhethelo shocked viewers as she returned as a police officer. The new role left social media gobsmacked.

Thibedi defines Zekhethelo as a young woman who grew up with a silver spoon in her mouth, who always strives to be independent from how she was brought up.