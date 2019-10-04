Baby Cele to celebrate traditional wedding this weekend

It's going to be a weekend of celebration for Uzalo actress Baby Cele and her man, Thabo Moloka. They are getting married in a traditional ceremony in Umlazi, Durban.

The couple, who have been together for five years, will hold the ceremony on Saturday, two years after their white wedding.

The star revealed to Daily Sun that she and Thabo will be wearing traditional attire designed by Mamsie Phoko, of the Afrolicious label, who has dressed high-profile clients including Jacob Zuma’s wife, Nompumelelo MaNtuli Zuma.

“It is a great feeling to be traditionally married to the man that I love so much. I hope everything will go as per our plans,” Baby told the publication.

The star has been living apart from Thabo while shooting Uzalo and told our sister publication TshisaLIVE last year that it was hard at first.

“Unfortunately I had to leave three months after (the wedding). I didn't know if I should tell him (her husband). I thought if I discuss it with him, chances are he will change my mind. So I signed the contract and only told him three days later. I didn't have the guts.