Fresh faces liven up soapie scene

A lot of new faces are set to grace TV screens on some of the top soapies in the country.

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and actor Hamilton Dlamini are set to wreak havoc on Mzansi Magic telenovela Isibaya as a new father-daughter duo.

Mlotshwa will portray vixen Sizakele Sibiya, described as a high-flying PR executive who is used to getting her own way.

She will bring trouble for the character Jabu Zungu (Pallance Dladla) when she arrives with her father Andile Sibiya (Dlamini) in the show's fictional village, Bhubesini.

Dlamini is renowned for his award-winning portrayal of Banzi Motaung on Isithembiso - ending in April.

Uzalo's sixth season, premiering next week, will introduce many new faces to the daily SABC1 show.

Thulane Shange has joined the cast as Gxabhashe's (Mpumelelo Bulose's) long-lost son Thulani.