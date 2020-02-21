5 minutes with Uzalo's "Njeza", Nkanyiso Makhanya

Nkanyiso Makhanya is no stranger to the silver screen. The 26-year-old, who plays popular and much loved character Njeza on SABC 1’s biggest daily soapie Uzalo, started his public life as a TV presenter.

After years as a child star presenting on shows such as Craz-e, Makhanya made the big leap to acting, landing his first ever role as jailbird Njeza.

Through his passion and the successful execution of his role, he has gained many fans, and we caught up with him to chat about his role, fashion and who inspires him.