Tyson, Mazet duel goes on in Lockdown

On-screen arch-nemesis Dawn Thandeka King and Lorcia Cooper are ready to keep viewers on the edge of their seats in the new season of Lockdown.

Sowetan visited the leading ladies on the final day of shooting the prison drama at the historic Women's Jail at the Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. Lockdown has won the SA Film and TV Awards (Safta).

King is deep in character as no-nonsense inmate Mazet, donning her pantsula-style bucket hat. Her transformation is completed by a cigarette behind her ear - a habit the Urban Dictionary has coined "phantom cigarette syndrome".

As soon as she sits for a chat with me, both the cigarette and bucket hat come off. Her posture is relaxed and I'm less intimidated.

King explains that season five that will move from Mzansi Magic to streaming service Showmax on January 31 was far more physical than any of the previous seasons. She also teases that the love-hate relationship with the character Tyson (Cooper) will take centre stage. "It's more physical but very exciting. They are more dynamics to the show that makes Mazet interact with different characters. Expect more collaborations and betrayals with Tyson," she teases.

"I'm excited about the audience seeing the stunts that we are going to be doing this season. There is a heist that we do and blowing up stuff. There is a lot of shooting and I used a real gun this season - I shoot it. It had blanks, but it was all exciting. I have never done this kind of stunts; I was in a van that was burning. It was controlled and I felt safe. So we are not just in jail only, we will be getting out more.

The riveting chemistry between Cooper and King's characters is one of the elements that the show has become such a hit. I first spy Cooper on set intensely going through her lines with director Mandla N. I'm greeted by Tyson's signature cornrows, tattoos and inmate uniform.

"Before getting Tyson, I was always typecast. I think people always saw the pretty coloured girl with the good body and straight hair... to a point where I used to go to auditions and people will say, 'you don't look coloured enough'," she said.