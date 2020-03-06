Cop denies hitting Pitch Black Afro

A high profile police officer who is known for solving gruesome murder cases has denied assaulting and forcing rapper Pitch Black Afro into confessing to the murder of his wife Catherine Modisane.

Modisane was allegedly killed by Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, on New Year's Eve in 2018 at a bed-and-breakfast in Bellevue, Johannesburg.

Sgt Lufhuno Sono, who successfully investigated the Rhodes Park murders, took the stand in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg yesterday after allegations were made against him and his colleague Capt Mbhazima Pila by the rapper.

Ngcobo alleged that Sono and Pila had assaulted him into confessing to the killing of his wife with a promise to get him a lenient sentence.

The court has entered into "a trial within a trial" to establish whether Ngcobo's earlier confession is admissible.

Pila who took the stand earlier this week has also denied the allegations.

Sono, led by prosecutor Matshiliso Moleko, told the court he knew Ngcobo before his arrest.